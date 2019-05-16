https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/education/article/Iowa-based-testing-company-outsourcing-jobs-to-13850049.php
Iowa-based testing company outsourcing jobs to Colorado firm
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa City-based testing company ACT intends to outsource more than 100 jobs to a Colorado company.
ACT says 115 full-time positions and 40 temporary positions will be eliminated locally. The transition of the work to Startek will begin Aug. 1 and be finished in November. Startek is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
ACT says Startek can provide "a level of service that is no longer possible for a nonspecialized company" such as ACT.
ACT also says employees who do not find other positions with the company will receive severance packages.
