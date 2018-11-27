Ivanka Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook to visit Idaho schools

WILDER, Idaho (AP) — Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, is scheduled to visit a southwestern Idaho school district with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

White House officials say the visit on Tuesday is part of Ivanka Trump's workforce development initiative that includes science, technology, engineering and math — also known as STEM education.

She and Cook are scheduled to visit the Wilder School District west of Boise.

Apple in 2016 donated iPads to all students and teachers in the district as part of a program to help students lacking access to technology. The school district is one of southwestern Idaho's poorest.

Wilder Superintendent Jeff Dillon in a letter to parents says the district will showcase how it is combining learning and technology.