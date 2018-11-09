JFK Library names new director after 3 year leadership gap

BOSTON (AP) — A former Obama administration appointee who previously led Harvard Business School's Global Leadership Institute will be the next leader of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The National Archives and Records Administration announced Thursday that Alan Price will take over as director on Nov. 13. The Boston Globe reports the library has not had a permanent director for three years following the 2015 resignation of Thomas Putnam amid internal conflicts over modernization efforts.

The library's honorary president, former U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy, says Price's experience will bring new energy and vision to the library.

Price was tapped to serve as an official in the Peace Corps and as acting chief of staff for the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service under then-President Barack Obama.

