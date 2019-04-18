Jim Beam donation to create Kentucky spirits institute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jim Beam bourbon says it will donate $5 million to the University of Kentucky to establish the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits to teach the next generation of master distillers.

Beam Suntory top executive Albert Baladi says the donation is an investment in bourbon's future. Beam Suntory owns the Jim Beam brand.

The University of Louisville said its board Thursday approved a nine-credit-hour online distilled spirits business certificate for graduate students starting this fall. The credits will count toward completion of an MBA.

UK said Wednesday the institute will offer courses across engineering, chemistry, business, law, horticulture, forestry, food science and entomology. The university will continue its certificate program, which will also be offered online starting this fall.

Jim Beam master distiller Fred Noe says new distillers, scientists and engineers are needed to continue bourbon's global growth.