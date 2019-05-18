Jimmy Carter won't teach Sunday school days after procedure

FILE- In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo former President Jimmy Carter answers questions from students during his annual town hall with Emory University in Atlanta. Carter has been released from a Georgia hospital after hip replacement surgery. A spokeswoman for Carter says former first lady Rosalynn Carter also was hospitalized Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Americus after feeling faint but was discharged Thursday, May 16 along with her husband. The 94-year-old former president injured his hip earlier this week when he fell at his home before a planned turkey hunt.

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter has changed plans and will not teach Sunday school just days after undergoing surgery for a broken hip.

Carter spokeswoman Deanna Congileo says the 94-year-old Carter underestimated the amount of time he would need to recover from a hip replacement procedure. Carter broke his hip Monday as he was leaving to go turkey hunting.

In a statement Saturday, Congileo said Carter apologized for any inconvenience to those who traveled to hear his lesson at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia. She says Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, will teach the lesson in his stead and, he says, "No one will be disappointed."