Joe Biden, Condoleezza Rice to appear at NY speaker series

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The University of Buffalo says former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will speak at the school as part of a distinguished speaker series.

University President Satish Tripathi says public universities like UB play a key role in addressing social issues, and the speakers will help spark informed and thoughtful dialogues. WIVB-TV reports that Biden, a Democrat, will begin the series on Oct. 25 and Rice will be the final speaker on April 17.

Other speakers who will come to the university include author and political activist Angela Davis and journalist Ronan Farrow.

Individual tickets for each event will go on sale Sept. 19.