Johnson co-sponsors opioid legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson has co-sponsored legislation that addresses the opioid crisis on college campuses.

The bill aims to help colleges and universities implement programs to prevent drug abuse and support those who are addicted. Johnson says more needs to be done to meet students on campus and connect them to available resources.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 130 Americans die each day of an opioid overdose.

Johnson's co-sponsor is Rep. David Trone of Maryland.