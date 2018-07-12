Judge dismisses lawsuit by AG Marshall's challenger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Montgomery judge has swiftly dismissed challenger Troy King's lawsuit against Attorney General Steve Marshall over contributions he received from the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Circuit Judge James Anderson on Thursday denied King's request for a restraining order against Marshall and dismissed the lawsuit.

King had argued the contributions violated the state's ban on transfers between political action committees since the Republican group received contributions from other PACs. He sought to block Marshall from spending the money ahead of Tuesday's GOP runoff for attorney general.

Anderson said the Republican PAC is federally regulated and questioned how he and state law would have jurisdiction over transfers that happened in another state.

Marshall's campaign called the lawsuit a political stunt.