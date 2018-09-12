Judge rules against striking Tumwater teachers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A superior court judge has ruled against Tumwater teachers who have been on strike for just over a week.

The Olympian reports that Thurston County Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday in favor of the Tumwater School District, but did not set a return-to-work date. He also will not preemptively penalize teachers who refuse to comply with the ruling, leaving that to the school district.

However, if the teachers vote to continue the strike, they could be held in contempt of the judge's ruling.

Tumwater Superintendent John Bash said that if the teachers vote to return to work, school would resume Friday. Classes continue to be canceled in Tacoma, as teacher strikes there continue with no end in sight.

