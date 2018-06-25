Kamehameha Schools signs deal to aid Hawaii species recovery

HONOLULU (AP) — An agreement between government agencies and a Hawaii private school system aims to protect and aid the recovery of 32 endangered plant and animal species on the Big Island.

Kamehameha Schools signed a 50-year safe harbor agreement Friday with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, covering about 32,200 acres (13,000 hectares) of land owned by the school system on the southeastern slope of Mauna Loa.

Kamehameha Schools officials say the deal allows them to adopt land management practices to help the recovery of the species without facing additional government regulations.

The agreement includes one threatened animal species and seven federally endangered animal species, including the two species of Hawaiian honeycreeper and Hawaiian hawk.