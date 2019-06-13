Kansas Supreme Court to say whether school funding is enough

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court is preparing to rule on whether the state is providing enough money to its public schools under a new education funding law.

The high court says it will issue its latest decision at 9:30 a.m. Friday in a lawsuit filed by four local school districts in 2010. The court has ruled six times in less than six years that funding isn't sufficient under the Kansas Constitution.

A law enacted in April will increase the state's education funding by roughly $90 million a year. Kansas spends more than $4 billion a year on its public schools, or about $1 billion more than it did during the 2013-14 school year.

The school districts argue that the increase will not be enough after the 2019-20 school year.