Kansas legislators plan key votes on taxes, school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Republican legislators in Kansas are set to advance Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's plan to boost funding for public schools.

But legislators also are preparing to send the governor an income tax relief bill that could make it harder for the state to sustain the new spending.

The GOP-controlled Senate expects to vote Thursday on Kelly's proposed education funding increase of roughly $90 million a year. The plan is designed to satisfy a Kansas Supreme Court order last year requiring legislators to increase education funding.

Top Republican senators backed Kelly's plan.

The Senate also expects to take a final vote Thursday on a bill from GOP leaders aimed at preventing individuals and businesses from paying higher state income taxes because of 2017 changes in federal tax. Senate approval would send it to Kelly.