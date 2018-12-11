Kentucky city removing statue of anti-immigrant editor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The statue of a Kentucky newspaper editor whose anti-immigration and anti-Catholic editorials sparked a deadly riot is being removed from Louisville's main public library.

The Courier Journal reports the city of Louisville announced Monday that the statue of George Dennison Prentice will be moved Tuesday to a storage facility.

The statue was vandalized after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and again in February.

Mayor Greg Fischer said libraries foster education and inclusiveness, while the Louisville Journal founder pushed a message "that led to the 1855 Bloody Monday riot where at least 22 people were killed." Protestant mobs with the nativist "Know-Nothing Party" attacked German and Irish-Catholic neighborhoods that backed Democrats.

The statue's fate is undetermined. The city says Prentice's burial place, Cave Hill Cemetery, wouldn't take it.

