LA school board considers ending use of metal detectors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The board of the Los Angeles Unified School District will vote on a resolution to end the use of wand metal detectors in random student searches.

The item on the agenda at the board's regular meeting Tuesday calls for the practice to be phased out by July 1, 2020. It requests Superintendent Austin Beutner to propose an alternative.

Critics say the random searches are ineffective and demeaning.