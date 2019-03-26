Lamont makes pitch for minority teacher legislation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont is making a pitch for legislation intended to help recruit more minority teachers for Connecticut's classrooms.

The Democrat appeared Tuesday at Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport — a school where he previously volunteered — with educators, administrators and students to urge support for his bill, which extends mortgage assistance and student loan forgiveness programs to graduates of historically black colleges and others.

The bill is awaiting action in the General Assembly's Education Committee, which faces an April 1 deadline for action.

Lamont notes how students of color account for more than 40 percent of Connecticut's student population. However, only 8.7 percent of public school teachers and administrators are racial minorities.

Advocates say Connecticut's classrooms should reflect the state's diversity, noting how it's important for student development.