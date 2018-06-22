Lawmakers approve bill to spur research on medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation designed to get a research provision of Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law back on track is headed to the governor's desk.

Both chambers voted Friday for a bill that was drafted in response to a Commonwealth Court judge's decision last month to halt Health Department regulations for licenses issued to growers and dispensaries that partner with state medical schools.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office says he'll sign it.

Supporters say the research component of the medical marijuana law will pay dividends in years to come, as the businesses and medical schools work to learn more about how the drug helps patients and develop products and applications.

Those against the bill include other businesses that won medical marijuana licenses through a separate, competitive evaluation system.