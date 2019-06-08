Lawrence students to restore photos damaged in tornado

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Students from two Lawrence high schools are offering to digitally restore print photographs that were damaged when a tornado tore through Douglas County.

The large storm last month damaged trees, struck power lines and left a trail of debris on the southeastern edge of Lawrence, making some road impassable. County officials said six people were taken to the Lawrence hospital for injuries sustained in the storm.

Graphic design students at Free State and Lawrence high schools will begin restoring photographs this fall, the Lawrence Journal-World reported . It's unclear how long it will take to return a restored digital file to each participant.

"Those tangible things that remind you of phases of your life are important," said Barbara Tholen, a Lawrence High School teacher who pitched the idea to the two schools. "So hopefully we can restore some of that for people who lost them."

Tholen said she wanted to notify tornado victims of the free service before they start disposing of items that were damaged in the tornado.

The newspaper didn't provide details about the restoration process.

Jennifer Dixon-Perkins, who teaches graphic design at the school, said personal items such as photos are irreplaceable and can provide a sense of normalcy after a catastrophe.

Free State teacher Michelle Salmans said she tries to find ways for students to apply their learning to real world scenarios. Salmans said her students will take the assignments more seriously knowing they're helping return something someone lost.

Free State senior Greta Hayden said she was eager to help after learning about Salmans' class project.

"Photos are so sentimental," Hayden said. "I just want to help people have that back again."

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com