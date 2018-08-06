Lawsuit 20 years became powerful win for LGBT rights in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women who faced intense backlash when they sued to form the state's first gay-straight alliance club 20 years ago are looking back at the landmark decision.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported last week that the Salt Lake City School District went as far as banning all 46 extracurricular clubs so that it wouldn't lose $100 million in federal funding for discrimination under the Equal Access Act of 1984 when it didn't approve the alliance club's application.

Ivy Fox and Leah Ferrell were part of the group of plaintiffs that pushed back against the school district 20 years ago.

Ferrell says at the time, she didn't realized what a big landmark the case would be.

Other gay-straight alliance clubs have been formed in other Utah schools since.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com