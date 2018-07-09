Lawsuit: Charging students fees violates Idaho Constitution

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A class action lawsuit has been filed in federal court, urging Idaho school districts to stop charging students fees.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the lawsuit, filed by former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robert Huntley, names every school district in Idaho as defendants, and posits every K-12 student in Idaho, plus their parents or guardians, as plaintiffs whose rights have been violated.

Huntley says the practice of charging students fees violates the Idaho Constitution.

The Coeur d'Alene School District, Coeur d'Alene Charter Academy, Post Falls School District, North Idaho STEM Charter Academy, Lakeland School District, and other local public school districts have all been named as defendants. Their spokespeople had no comment.

Huntley says the state's leaders should allocate more funding to public schools instead of having school districts charge fees.

