Los Angeles school district settles teacher sex suit for $5M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit by a student who was sexually abused by her teacher when she was 13.

Lawyers for the nation's second-largest school district announced the agreement to a judge last Friday.

Beginning in 2010, the girl had a seven-month relationship with her 30-year-old math teacher at Thomas Alva Edison Middle School.

Elkis Hermida eventually pleaded no contest to criminal charges and was sentenced to three years in prison.

A lawsuit said the teacher "groomed the girl" and the district ignored warning signs of his behavior.

The district argued that the girl consented to sex.

The case prompted a 2015 state law barring the use of consent by a minor as a defense in similar lawsuits.