Louisiana school district Oks school-based health clinic

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school board has approved the creation of a school-based health clinic.

The Courier reports the Terrebonne Parish School Board unanimously approved the creation of a clinic at Acadian Elementary School last week. The clinic will be run by Teche (tesh) Action Clinic.

Acadian Elementary School serves almost 800 students between pre-K and fourth grade and has space available inside the building to host the clinic. Superintendent Philip Martin and Teche Action Clinic CEO Dr. Gary Wiltz said no student will receive treatment without parental consent

A nurse practioner, licensed practical nurse, licensed professional counselor and a receptionist will staff the clinic daily, with other staff available as needed.

Martin says he hopes to have the clinic open by Aug. 12, the first day of school.

___

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com