Louisville dance team coach fired for fiscal misconduct

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A termination letter released by the University of Louisville says its dance team coach was fired for financial misconduct.

News outlets report the letter dated Dec. 14 said Todd Sharp was terminated after a six-month review found that the team's deposits were around $40,000 less than expected.

The university's audit found that deposits for cheer and dance between May 2016 and October 2018 totaled $29,372, when deposits between April 2017 and June 2018 alone should have totaled $70,000.

The letter from athletic director Vince Tyra says Sharp directed the submission of funds to himself in cash.

Sharp has the right to appeal. He hasn't returned news outlets' requests for comment.

The award-winning coach featured in Lifetime's "So Sharp" also resigned his position at Indiana's Floyd Central High School.