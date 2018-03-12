Maine students plan to join national gun control walkout

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine high school students say they will join a national walkout this week following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine students across the state will lead rallies Wednesday as a part of the #Enough National School Walkout to End Gun Violence. Demonstrations come in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Organizers of the youth branch of the Women's March have called for a 17-minute walkout, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Florida. Maine school officials are cooperating with the walkouts.

Maine student organizers say they are also planning to march through Bangor to urge Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin to vote for stricter gun laws.

