Man accused of threatening shooting at W Virginia University

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia University student is accused of threatening to shoot people at the school and then kill himself.

News outlets report 21-year-old Cheickna Kagnassy, of Maryland, was arrested Wednesday and charged with making terroristic threats.

University police Deputy Chief Phil Scott says a concerned citizen alerted officers that Kagnassy had threatened a "shooting spree." He says no weapons were found at the freshman pre-business major's Vandalia Hall residence.

Kagnassy was held at the regional jail with a bond of $75,000. Scott says that if released, Kagnassy can't be on school property. It's unclear if Kagnassy has a lawyer.