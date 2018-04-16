Man gets 7-year prison term for online threats, harassment

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man who twice threatened to kill people at a high school and conspired to send a bomb to a judge's home is now headed to prison.

Essex County prosecutors say John Coulouris received a seven-year sentence Friday.

The 19-year-old Hackensack man used fake Facebook accounts to threaten to kill everyone at Livingston High School on two separate occasions in September 2016.

Coulouris also impersonated his ex-girlfriend, her parents and a Livingston police detective online. And he conspired with hackers to send a bomb to an Essex County judge's home.

Coulouris pleaded guilty to two counts of cyber harassment and invasion of privacy for posting a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend online and one count of terroristic threats for offering money to kill his ex-girlfriend's mother.