Man indicted for making threats to schools, hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been indicted for making threats of mass violence to three schools and a hospital.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a Forsyth County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Dennis Alexis Maldonado Monday on charges of making a false report of mass violence on educational property communicating threats.

The indictments said Maldonado told a police officer and posted to social media that he was going to "shoot up" an elementary, middle and high school in Walkertown. Assistant District Attorney Jessica Spencer told a judge that Maldonado said he made the threat to the schools because he wanted to be famous.

He's also accused of calling in a threat to Forsyth Medical Center.

Maldonado is jailed on a $50,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

