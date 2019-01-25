Man indicted in slaying of LSU player Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims.

News outlets report 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson was indicted on the charge by a grand jury Thursday. Authorities have said Sims was shot to death in late September during a street fight that was caught on video outside a fraternity party near the Southern University campus.

Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul has said that the 20-year-old Sims stepped in to help a friend during the fight and was shot by Simpson.

Simpson was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police say he has admitted to the crime.

Simpson has been jailed since his September arrest and has filed motions to reduce his $350,000 bail.