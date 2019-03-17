Mandan school to use theater to help students handle stress

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan elementary school has launched a new program that allows students to write, direct and perform their own stage plays in an effort to help relieve stress.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Mary Stark Elementary School is partnering with Bismarck theater Dakota Stage Ltd. for a six-week performing arts program for students.

The school's literacy coach, Vonda Dahl, has researched the toll that stress at home can take on students' learning. Dahl says "every classroom has a certain number of students that are experiencing some sort of chronic stress."

She has found that physical activity, playing chess or music, and performing and visual arts can reduce student stress.

Dahl says the school will measure how the theater program affects students academically. She hopes to continue the program next year.

