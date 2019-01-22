Marshall University opens food pantry to federal workers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University says its Department of Dietetics has opened the doors of its food pantry to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

A statement from the school says the food pantry opened Saturday for federal workers and will remain open as long as needed.

Dr. Kelli Williams is chair of the university's dietetics program. Williams says the school is committed to providing nutrition education and programming to students and the community.

The university food pantry is open Wednesday mornings, Friday afternoons and the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The government shutdown began Dec. 22 and is the longest ever.

