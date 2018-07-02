Massachusetts OKs $8.2M to aid students fleeing hurricanes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is releasing more than $8.2 million in education dollars to school districts that enrolled students who evacuated from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday the money to be released this week is the second installment of $15 million pledged by his administration to help support the costs of educating students who enrolled in Massachusetts schools after Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Baker said his budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year includes another $15 million that would bring the total additional school aid for districts educating students who evacuated to Massachusetts to more than $30 million if approved by lawmakers.

Baker said districts across Massachusetts have opened their school doors to thousands of students to help them continue their education with minimal disruption.