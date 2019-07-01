Memphis names Lofton interim senior associate AD for finance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has named Bill Lofton the school's interim senior associate athletics director for finance.

School officials announced the move Monday.

Lofton is a Memphis native and alumnus. He joined Memphis' staff as manager of financial planning in 1984, when the school was still known as Memphis State. He spent 11 years in that role before joining Memphis' athletic department in 1995.

During his previous stint with Memphis' athletic department, Lofton managed day-to-day operations in finance and served as the department's director of operations in the absence of the athletics director.

Lofton left the athletic department in April 2014, though he continued working for the university. He worked part time for the vice president of business and finance and the chief operating officer doing special project work.