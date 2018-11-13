Michigan State says legal pot vote won't change campus rules

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Marijuana is becoming legal in Michigan but not at Michigan State University.

MSU released a statement Monday, saying the use and possession of marijuana still will be prohibited at any university building or property. Violators will face "legal and disciplinary action."

Voters last week approved the use of marijuana for people 21 and older, a decade after medical marijuana was blessed by voters. The law could kick in before the end of the year, although it will take months or longer for retail pot shops to develop. Communities could ban them.

MSU's statement is similar to a statement released by the University of Michigan.