Michigan ambulance services work to improve recruitment

HOWELL, Mich. (AP) — Ambulance services in Michigan are increasing recruitment efforts as the emergency medical services industry faces a staff shortage.

The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that counties, universities and private companies are working together to reach out to high school and college students about the industry and offer training programs to get people interested.

The Michigan Bureau of EMS, Trauma and Preparedness says the number of students graduating from paramedic training in the state has dropped from 1,200 per year to 250 in the past three years.

Matthew Rose is a spokesman for Emergent Health Partners, an Ann Arbor-based nonprofit ambulance and health transportation services provider. He says the organization is increasing student outreach, offering a tuition reimbursement program and providing more training programs.

