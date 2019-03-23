Michigan changes testing for eighth-graders

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan eighth-graders will see changes in state testing this spring in a step that could better prepare students for college entrance exams.

The Detroit News reports that the College Board's PSAT 8/9 test will replace the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress in math and English Language Arts in April.

Preparations for the switch began two years ago when the Legislature called for testing to better align with college entrance exams.

The PSAT is the rehearsal for the SAT, which students take in the 11th grade during the college admissions process. The College Board says the PSAT 8/9 will help educators identify the skills students need to work on.

The M-STEP is designed to measure how well students are mastering state standards. Eighth-graders will still take the M-STEP in science and social studies.

