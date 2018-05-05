Millsaps grants honorary degrees to 3 in commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Millsaps College is honoring a Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, a Christian community development activist, and an internationally recognized scientist during its Saturday commencement.

The Methodist-affiliated Jackson college is awarding degrees to students in a ceremony at Christ United Methodist Church.

Honorary degrees are going to novelist Richard Ford, Christian activist John Perkins and geochemist Gordon Brown Jr.

Raised in Jackson, Ford graduated from Michigan State University. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1996 for his novel Independence Day.

Perkins, a native of New Hebron, returned to Mississippi from California in 1960. He founded the Voice of Cavalry Ministries in 1964, working to alleviate racism and poverty.

Brown is a 1964 Millsaps graduate and a Stanford University professor. He studies how pollutants and minerals interact, seeking ways to control them.