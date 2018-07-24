Minot State Foundation receives largest single donation

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Officials with the Minot State University Development Foundation say they have received the largest single donation in foundation history.

The $4.6 million endowment from the late Janis Dislevy is meant to support faculty positions at the Minot State College of Business. Dislevy died in June of 2016.

Dislevy completed a bachelor's degree at Minot State in education in 1960. She had served on the Minot State College of Business dean's advisory board and was a member of the school's Old Main Society.

Foundation officials say the gift brings Dislevy's total donations to the school to $5.3 million over the past 15 years. She established the Janis Ann Dislevy Trust Endowed Scholarship in 2003 and the Janis Ann Dislevy Endowed Chair in 2007.