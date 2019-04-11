Mississippi school board to discuss takeovers of 5 districts

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's state Board of Education again will consider taking local school districts into a statewide district aimed at improving academic performance.

The board will meet Thursday to discuss options. Staff proposes the board consider taking over either the Humphreys County and Yazoo City districts, or the Amite County and Jefferson County districts, or the Clarksdale district.

The board in 2018 delayed takeover actions, choosing to wait until a superintendent was hired. The state still hasn't hired a superintendent.

The achievement district can take over schools with state ratings of F for two years, or in two of three years.

The board previously decided only to take over districts with half or more F-rated schools or half or more students attending F-rated schools.

The district was supposed to start last fall.