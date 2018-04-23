Montana quarterback Gresch Jensen transferring out

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — University of Montana quarterback Gresch Jensen is transferring out of the program.

The university announced Jensen's plans on Monday. Coach Bobby Hauck says he appreciates Jensen's efforts at Montana and wishes him well.

Jensen played in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman, passing for 2,531 yards and 20 touchdowns, after starter Reese Phillips suffered a broken leg.

UNLV quarterback Dalton Snead transferred to Montana in January and will be a junior in the fall. Montana's other quarterback is redshirt freshman Tanner Wilson from Polson.

During the spring game earlier this month, Sneed completed 13 of 16 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown while Jensen completed 5 of 9 passes for 123 yards and a score.