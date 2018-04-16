Montana school board rejects shooting sports club proposal

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A Montana school board has voted against a proposal to start a shooting sports club.

The Ravalli Republic reports the Corvallis School Board voted 4-2 last week on the proposal to form such a club by Superintendent Tim Johnson.

Johnson says it is schools' duty to teach student how to correctly use tools such as cellphones, automobiles and guns.

Some parents and local shooting teams and clubs backed Johnson's idea, including the American Legion Post 91 which offered to help fund the club.

Supporters say the club could be a space that could demystify guns for students.

Two teachers who spoke against the idea thought it could be dangerous for students with mental issues and that the funding could be better spent on helping at-risk kids.

