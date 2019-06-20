Most of Bennington College building open after fire

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials at Bennington College hope to fully restore a building that was damaged by fire in late April.

The Bennington Banner reports that the college's main administration building called the Barn sustained an estimated $250,000 in damage in the electrical fire.

A college spokeswoman says the first and second floors of the building are now open and accessible except for a damaged wing.

The H-shaped, two-story building that contained classrooms and offices was evacuated quickly after the April 30 fire was reported. No college employees or students were injured, but a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Alex Dery Snider, director of media relations and public affairs at the college, says the college will be working on design and planning over the summer.

___

Information from: Bennington Banner, http://www.benningtonbanner.com