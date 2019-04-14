Mount Marty athletic director to be head men's hoops coach

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Mount Marty College athletic director Chris Kassin is taking on a second duty — head men's basketball coach.

Kassin says there was a great pool of applicants to replace Cody Schilling, who left last month for family reasons. But he tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that he ultimately decided he was best for the job because of his familiarity with the players and understanding of the program.

Kassin is a Huron native. He's a former long-time assistant coach at the University of South Dakota who took over as Mount Marty's athletic director in 2017.

___

Information from: Yankton Press and Dakotan, http://www.yankton.net/