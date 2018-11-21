Mural honors firefighters who saved Southern California town

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — The Southern California town of Idyllwild has unveiled a mural honoring firefighters who saved mountain communities from a raging wildfire last summer.

The Press-Enterprise reports the mural depicting firefighters with shovels, hoses and picks standing in a forest was painted on a wall of the local public library.

The Cranston Fire erupted in July and burned thousands of acres in the San Jacinto Mountains, forcing evacuations of Idyllwild, Lake Hemet, Mountain Center and Pine Cove. Twelve structures were destroyed.

The mural by artist Keith Blum shows firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and the Idyllwild Fire Department.

