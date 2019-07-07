NASA chooses MSU researchers' computer for trial on moon

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A computer designed by Montana State University researchers to survive damaging radiation in space has been chosen for a trial on the moon's surface.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that NASA chose the RadPC last week as one of 12 science and technology payloads that will be sent to the moon in 2020 or 2021.

Lead researcher Brock LaMeres says the mission will test whether the computer can hold up under high-energy radiation particles from the sun and other celestial bodies. LaMeres says if the computer succeeds, it could be a candidate to be the primary flight computer for lunar missions.

He says the RadPC uses inexpensive, off-the-shelf processors operating in parallel. If radiation disrupts one, the others recognize the fault, pick up the work and reprogram any damaged memory.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com