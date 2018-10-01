NH school recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

LEE, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Monday recognized the Mast Way Elementary School in Lee.

She says the award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students are prepared "for successful careers and meaningful lives."

Devos and the Department of Education will celebrate with all honorees at an awards ceremony next month in Washington, D.C.