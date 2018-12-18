NY basketball coach sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse

NEW YORK (AP) —

An after-school basketball coach has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing two 8-year-old girls at an Upper West Side school.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Channing Parker also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.

Parker, 23, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to sex crimes charges in October.

Prosecutors say Parker was coaching students at The IDEAL School of Manhattan's gym when he took an 8-year-old girl into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

The child told her mother who told authorities. Parker was arrested the next day. A second 8-year-old student at the private school later told authorities that Parker did the same thing to her.

Parker was employed by the nonprofit group Kids Creative, which said it fired him.