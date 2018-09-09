NY lawmaker wants regular testing for lead in schools, parks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state lawmaker is proposing new rules for the testing of lead in drinking water at schools and parks.

Democratic Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens announced his proposal on Thursday, just as students returned for fall classes.

It would require all schools and public parks to test their drinking water for lead contamination every three years. Results would be posted online.

Under current law, schools must test every five years. Public parks currently have no such requirement.

Gianaris says too many children are exposed to lead in places where they should be safe.

The bill will be considered by lawmakers when they reconvene in January.