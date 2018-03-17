National Science Foundation awards $1M to college

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The National Science Foundation has awarded a five-year, $1 million grant to a southwest Ohio university for student scholarships and research experience.

Wright State University says the grant that runs through February 2020 will fund scholarships, research and other activities for the Applying Scientific Knowledge program. The program at Wright State was started in 2016 with around 10 students.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the university anticipates the scholarships will open the program up to students who previously may not have considered it.

The chairman of Wright State's physics department says the goal is to increase retention, academic success and work/career advancement with the idea of providing students who have financial needs with scholarships to perform in the sciences.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com