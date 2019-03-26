Nebraska fires hoops coach Miles, missed NCAA Tourney again

FILE- In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Nebraska coach Tim Miles yells instructions during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has fired seventh-year coach Tim Miles after the Cornhuskers finished 13th in the Big Ten and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year. Athletic director Bill Moos announced the firing Tuesday, March 26, 2019, two days after the Huskers finished a 19-17 season with an 88-72 loss to TCU in the second round of the NIT. less FILE- In this March 10, 2019, file photo, Nebraska coach Tim Miles yells instructions during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has fired seventh-year coach Tim Miles after ... more Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Photo: Nati Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nebraska fires hoops coach Miles, missed NCAA Tourney again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has fired seventh-year coach Tim Miles after the Cornhuskers finished 13th in the Big Ten and failed to make the NCAA Tournament for a fifth straight year.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced the firing Tuesday, two days after the Huskers finished a 19-17 season with an 88-72 loss to TCU in the second round of the NIT.

Miles was 116-114 overall and 52-76 in Big Ten regular-season games. Nebraska was 10th or lower in the Big Ten in all but two of Miles' seasons.

The Huskers started this season 13-4 and appeared in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2014. The Huskers lost 11 of 13 games in January and February. Winning two games in the Big Ten Tournament wasn't enough to get them an NCAA bid.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25