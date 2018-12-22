Nebraska's Rowe Sanctuary to host nature education events

GIBBON, Neb. (AP) — Families are invited to two free nature education events at Rowe Sanctuary, southwest of Gibbon.

Staff members at the sanctuary are hosting a new "Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids" on Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will learn the annual Christmas Bird Count community science program, how to identify and county birds, and how to use binoculars and field guides at Rowe's Iain Nicolson Audubon Center.

After a bird walk on sanctuary trails to count species, participants will get hot chocolate as data are entered into the eBird website.

The Row Adventures family program will host a "New Year's Winter Walkabout" program on Jan. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.