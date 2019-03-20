New Mexico's Public Education Department starts logo contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Public Education Department is inviting students to create the department's new logo.

Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo said earlier this month the department is hosting an art contest for the logo and all public school students from pre-kindergarten to high school seniors can participate.

Each school will nominate one piece of student artwork for consideration by the department.

The new logo will be featured on the department website and all agency materials.

Schools have until April 5 to submit a piece of student artwork.